Senate rejects Bill to amend 2022 Electoral Act

The bill to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 has failed to pass second reading at the Senate on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the upper and lower legislative chambers seeking amendment to Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 to pave the way for political office holders to serve as delegates.

The section in the Electoral Act which barred political office holders from serving as delegates of political parties during conventions of political parties, Buhari said was denial of democratic rights of certain citizens.

The bill was read the first time on Wednesday last week in the senate and yesterday in the House of Representatives

The federal high court Abuja presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo had on Monday restrained the national assembly from amending the act pending the determination of a suit filed before the court by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP)

Justice Ekwo ruled on the ex-parte application brought before the court by the party which he ruled that the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives should not tamper with amendment of 84(12) of the Electoral Amendment Act.

But on Tuesday, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan insisted that lawmaking was within the powers of the parliament, hence, nothing should encumber the legislative houses from making laws.

At today’s sitting he urged the Senate leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi Abubakar to read the bill the second time

The bill however, failed and by legislative processes, it won’t be read for the third time.

Meanwhile the House of Representatives yesterday stepped down the consideration of the bill in deference to the FHC injunction.