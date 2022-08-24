Bola Tinubu is the help Nigeria needs – Bulama

Muhammed Bulama the spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress in an interview with Channels Television said that the party’s presidential flag bearer Bola Tinubu is pursuing a political career because he wants to help Nigeria.

According to the spokesperson, Tinubu is one of the most criticized candidates with a number of false corruption allegations leveled against him despite having a clear record of how he made his wealth.

‘‘There have been purely politically motivated attempts through the code of conduct bureau to smear his character and he came out with his hand very clean, since then nobody has any corruption case against him,’’ he said.

The APC spokesperson pointed out that Tinubu was already wealthy before he joined politics.

‘‘Let me refer Nigerians to the fact that before ‘92, before he stepped into politics in ‘92, he was already a millionaire, he had assets and businesses in dollars and he was very comfortable,’’ Bulama said.

According to him the 70- year- old politician joined politics to enhance the life of the people.

‘‘The reason Tinubu ventured into politics is that he wanted to help his country, his community and that is exactly what he has done. He has made many sacrifices for Nigeria and the ordinary people, he is a hero of democracy,” he said.

‘‘Tinubu has been subjected to many scrutiny in his political life and he has come out clean and he has not had any problem.’’

Bulama called the various corruption rumours against the former Lagos governor baseless, saying the peddlers of such rumours on social media lack evidence to back up their claims.

“Give me one verifiable evidence that shows that Tinubu is corrupt, he did drugs or whatever they say on social media,’’ Bulama said.