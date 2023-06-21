Bode George backs Atiku to emerge victorious at tribunal

Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would emerge victorious at the Presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

George, who is a member of the Integrity Group opposed to Atiku’s presidential ambition, stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday night.

The PDP chieftain asked Nigerians to wait for the outcome of the judiciary, stating that he would recognize President Bola Tinubu as the Nigerian leader the day his electoral victory is affirmed by the court.

He said, “Let’s wait for the outcome of the judiciary. The process is not over. The day the process is over and the court pronounces him as the President, we have no way to fight but to pray for Nigeria.”

George said he would take permission from the PDP should the President approach him to work together for the good of the country, adding that he remains a solid member of the party.