BMO hails Wike on proper perception of Buhari

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for affirming that President Muhammadu Buhari has not abandoned any part of the country. According to the group, this is contrary to the position of a socio-cultural group in the region, the Pan-niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), led by Edwin Clark which recently claimed that the Buhari administration had exhibited bias against the Niger Delta in the last five years.

BMO said in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, that Governor Wike has proved PANDEF wrong and confirmed what it had always said about the President.

“Like many Nigerians, we were surprised to see Governor Wike taking out full-page adverts in national dailies, as well as issuing a personally signed press statement thanking the President for approving the refund of N78.9bn to Rivers State Government, a refund for the execution of Federal Government road projects in the state.

“This is because he is one of the most influential figures in the opposition People’s

Democratic Party (PDP) with a habit of criticising the President, the last being his sharp rebuke of the Federal Government for allegedly politicising efforts to contain coronavirus by giving Lagos State a grant of N10billion.

“So we hail Governor Wike for his courage to confirm what we have always said about President Buhari as a selfless and nationalistic-minded leader, not the picture the opposition had always sought to impose on Nigerians.

“We, however, wish to add here that the President has in the last five years paid attention to the completion of the long-abandoned Bonny-bodo road and bridge project, the Itakpe-warri railway project as well as provide support for the establishment of six private modular refineries in the Niger Delta region.”

According to BMO, “This is in addition to the take-off of the Maritime University in Delta State, the ongoing National oil and gas park scheme in the region and of course the EastWest road that has been ongoing since 2006.”

It added that the President did what no previous leader had done by releasing in excess of N700billion in two tranches to all 36 states for the reconstruction of federal roads.