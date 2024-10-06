Benue Local Government Poll: APC Wins all 23 Seats.

The Chairman, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, Barr. Terlumun Tombowua, today, Sunday 6th October, 2024 announced election results of the just concluded Local Government Council Elections in the State.

The Chairman, while announcing the results at the Commission’s Headquarters stated that all the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) won all 23 chairmanship and 276 councillorship elections held in the state.

He said the election which was held yesterday across the state went smoothly without hitches and was adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

The Chairman Inter Party Advisory Council(IPAC), Comrade Otene Idoko, and that of All Progressive Congress (APC)Caretaker Committee, Dr. Benjamin Omale in their separate speeches during the announcement of results expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the results and commended BSIEC for conducting credible Local Government Council Polls in the State.

All elected candidates of the Local Government Council Elections held yesterday are requested to come to the Commission’s Headquarters today by 2:00pm to collect their Certificates of Return.

