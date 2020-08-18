Bayelsa Assembly screens, confirms 24 commissioner nominees

Bayelsa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed all 24 commissioner nominees that were forwarded by Governor Douye Diri on Thursday last week.

The exercise on Tuesday began after the Speaker, Abraham Ngobere announced and read the governor’s letter requesting speedy screening of the 24 commissioner nominees.

Former members of the state House of Assembly on the list of nominees were only asking to take bows and go while others were screened one after the other.

Nominees screened were asked questions bothering on their professional experience and capacity during the exercise, which lasted about four hours.

Those screened were Promise Ekio, David Alagoa, Preye Brodrick, Esau Andrew, Ibiere Jones, Thompson Amule, Grace Ekiotene, Stanley Braboke, Moses Teibowei and Iselema Gbaranbiri.

Others were Dambo Birigha, Iti Orugbani, Otokito Federal, Faith Opuene, Obosi Churson, Seikumo Ekisah, Akpoebidei Alamieyesigha, Rex George, Ebitein Tonyon, Igwele Newton and Ayebaina Duba.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Abraham Ngobere, said the purpose of the screening was to legitimise the appointment of the nominees as enshrined in the constitution.

Ngobere called on them to use their offices and relationship with the governor to advance the growth and development of the state as well also in their various ministries.

He also urged the nominees to ‎strengthen the existing relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government and expressed the resolve of the legislature to cooperate with the executive.

The Speaker assured that the House of Assembly would continue to put in place the necessary framework to engender good governance in the state.