Banditry, kidnapping will end if I become President —Saraki

Bukola Saraki, a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has promised that after he becomes the President of Nigeria, banditry and kidnapping will be a thing of the past.

According to him, Nigeria is in a state that needs desperate intervention, especially in the areas of insecurity and poverty.

Saraki stated this on Monday at PDP Secretariat in Akure, the Ondo state capital when he met with the state delegates to seek their support for his aspiration of becoming the PDP presidential flagbearer.

The former senate president said, “this is not the country we deserve, after I become President, there will be no more banditry and kidnapping in this country. I assure you that I will do more as president. We can fix, rescue and rebuild this country.

Read also: APC, PDP primaries: The battle before the real war

“We needs someone who can unite us as Nigerians, without unity, we cannot move forward in this country. Under my Presidency, every Nigerians will have access to quality healthcare facilities. We must also be able to empower our youths.”

Saraki, therefore, appealed to the members of PDP in Ondo state to work towards ensuring that the north-central produces its first President, stressing that it is time for the north-central to have a democratically elected President.

In his earlier remarks, the state PDP Chairman, Fatai Adams, commended the presidential aspirant for coming to identify with the delegates and stakeholders of the party, stressing that he is optimistic that PDP will take over the government come 2023 general election.