Atiku releases private-sector led economic agenda

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election has released his economic guiding principle, promising to give the private sector a greater role in the economy.

The former vice president stated this in his agenda released on his Twitter page on Thursday titled, ‘The three guiding principles of my economic agenda’.

Atiku noted that his administration would break government monopoly in all sectors of the economy including infrastructure.

The presidential candidate vowed to allow the market a greater leverage in determining the prices, which would aid in eliminating the frequent price distortions in the country.

He added that his administration would reposition the public sector to focus on its core responsibilities.

According to him, government interventions, where absolutely necessary, will be done responsibly and judiciously.

The main opposition party presidential candidate stressed that to achieve the economy agenda he would be guided by the three principles;

“Reaffirm the critical sector of private leadership and greater private sector participation in development: while repositioning the public sector to focus on its core responsibilities of facilitation and enabling appropriate legal framework for rapid economy and social development.

Read also: What is next for Atiku and PDP?

“Break government monopoly in all infrastructural sectors including the refineries rail transportation and power submission and give private investors a larger role in funding and managing the sectors, thus; emulating the benefits accrued in the oil and gas and telecom sector.

“Allow the market greater leverage in determining the prices, this way we shall eliminate the persistent price distortions occasioned by current interventionist exchange rate management policy.

Government interventions, where absolutely necessary will be done responsibly and judiciously”.

Atiku, who was also PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, again won the party’s presidential ticket during a special national convention held in Abuja on May 28 and 29.

The primary which was held at the MKO Abiola national stadium in Abuja saw him defeating 11 other aspirants’ across the country after scoring 371 votes.

River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, placed second after scoring 237 votes.

Other aspirants with the number of votes polled include Bukola Saraki – 70; Sam Ohuanbunwa – 1, Anyim Pius Anyim – 14; Udom Emmanuel – 38 votes; Bala Mohammed – 20.