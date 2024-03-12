Atiku denies dumping PDP, tackles Tinubu’s governance style

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has reaffirmed his commitment to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), distancing himself from speculations claiming that he had left the party.

The PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, stated this in his X handle on Tuesday which was a reaction to speculations that he had ditched the party.

Atiku berated President Bola Tinubu’s governance style, advising him to put the welfare of Nigerians first rather than focusing on second term re-election agenda.

“Let me be unequivocal: this is pure mischief, devoid of truth. I reaffirm my unwavering loyalty to the PDP while advocating the swift merger of opposition parties.

“The urgency of this consolidation cannot be overstated,” he said in a post on his X handle Tuesday.

“Tinubu’s relentless pursuit of personal agendas at the expense of national governance is glaring. His myopic focus on 2027 betrays a disregard for the pressing needs of the populace.

“It’s high time he ceased his bumbling escapades and prioritised the welfare of the people.

“My media team is vigorously countering his baseless claims. Let this be a wake-up call to all: the pursuit of power must not overshadow the imperative of effective governance.

“ Together, let us propel Nigeria forward, leaving behind the antics of political charlatans.”