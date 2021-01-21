Atiku congratulates Biden, Harris in goodwill message

Atiku Abubakar, a vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, has congratulated the new President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and the Vice President, Kamala Harris.

In a statement signed by Atiku himself, the PDP chieftain said: “As Joe Biden begins his tenure as the 46th President of the United States of America, I am confident that this new era will mark the regeneration of America, and her reaffirmation as the beacon of democracy to the world.”

Atiku further said: “As I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties, and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win our war against the insurgency we face and that threatens the peace of our sub region.

“I also look forward to the removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, in keeping with the good relations that has existed between our two nations, beginning with the July 27, 1961 state visit of our first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, to President John F Kennedy, and continuing over the decades since then.”

Quoting playwright, George Bernard Shaw, who once said that America and Nigeria are two nations divided by a common language, the former presidential candidate said:.Millions of Nigerians and I wish to see that relationship sustained to the mutual benefit of both our democratic nations.”

“Congratulations once again and may God bless both our nations and bring about a beneficial tenure for your administration,” Atiku further said.