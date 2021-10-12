Atiku commends resolution of impasse between NASS, INEC on electronic transmission of results

A former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has commended the resolution of the disagreement between the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on electronic transmission of election results.

The commendation was contained in a statement by the media office of the former Vice President on Tuesday.

Atiku said that the harmonisation of positions between the two institutions was an indication that Nigeria’s democracy was growing and getting stronger.

He also commended individuals and groups particularly the various pro-democracy advocacy groups that participated in the public discourse on the controversial issue, saying that “by this outcome, I am convinced that public institutions in Nigeria will continue to play their roles as guardians of public policy.”

According to him, “The civil societies are the watchdogs of public policies and the institutions. Probably, we would not have come to this path without the active engagement of the civil society agents. This outcome should further encourage Nigerians and the civil society to do more in order to guarantee good governance in the country.”