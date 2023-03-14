Assembly Poll: Ondo APC asks INEC to disqualify SDP candidate

Ahead of the 2023 Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections shifted to March 18, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Akoko Southwest constituency two over alleged non-compliance with the relevant law guiding the election.

The APC, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Akure through its Director, Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, said “the flag-bearer of the SDP, Duro Clement Dolapo is a bona fide member of APC. He contested the APC’s party primary on May 27, 2022, and lost the primary with four votes to the candidate of the APC, Bukunmi Akeju who scored 25 votes in the primary and was declared the winner.

Otaloro said: “We are surprised how Duro Clement Oladapo, whose name still features in our party’s register, and without any letter of resignation from his ward chairman conveying his resignation from the APC, has suddenly become the candidate of the SDP in the coming House of Assembly election.

“The timing of the APC primary wouldn’t have made it possible for him to fulfill the constitutional requirement before contesting on a different political party.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have complained and allowed the law to take its cause for his disqualification after the election. But it became worrisome when Dolapo started peddling lies against our party’s candidate Bukunmi Akeju to confuse our members and flip our votes in the coming House of Assembly election for Akoko Southwest constituency 2 in his favour.

“Dolapo has not fulfilled the 30 days electoral act requirement after contesting the APC’s primary before switching to the SDP to pick up the party’s candidacy for the House of Assembly election.

“Even though he has no chance of winning the election to the House of Assembly because such winning will still be annulled at the election petition tribunal for non-compliance with the relevant law guiding the election, we still want to inform the general public, especially our members to discountenance with all his entreaties for support.

“Akoko Southwest is our party’s stronghold in the state, the Local Government has already delivered massive votes for the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, our party senator-elect Jide Ipinsagba, and the winner of the House of Representatives election Hon. Gboyega Adefarati.

“The local government is poised to give us a continuous winning streak this weekend by voting for APC House of Assembly candidate, Bukunmi Akeju.

“Finally, let it be known to the general public, the SDP, and for INEC to know that the candidate of the Social Democratic Party for Akoko Southwest constituency 2 in Ondo State has not fulfilled the requirements to contest the coming House of Assembly election and for appropriate action to be activated to do the needful.”