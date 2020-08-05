ARG eulogies, celebrate Fasanmi’s unblemished political life

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has eulogised and described the late Ayo Fasanmi as a very courageous and unwavering disciple of the Awoism political philosophy.

Fasanmi died last week Wednesday in Osogbo at the age of 94 and was buried Tuesday.

The Second Republic Senator until his death was factional leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Egbe Afenifere.

In a statement to journalists, Tuesday, signed by Kunle Famoriyo, publicity secretary of the group, it noted that Fasanmi stayed true to the welfarist political ideology till the end, while his traits were unique from contemporary politicians

ARG further stated that it was consoled that Fasanmi left a legacy which would inspire the group on its journey.

“It gladdens our heart that Fasanmi stayed true to the welfarist political ideology till the end and has now joined the league of our political ancestors whose life is a catalog of wise counsel,” it said.

According to the statement,

“Today, because of the mindboggling corruption in our public and political space, incorruptibility has become the top virtue we look for in leadership. But the political school of thought that Fasanmi successfully practised does not even rate incorruptibility as a strong virtue – it is a given.

“For the disciples of this school of thought, the top virtue of a politician is the ability to implement policies that lift millions out of poverty and create an egalitarian society where there is freedom for all to pursue their ambitions and abundance of life’s good things.”