Appeal Court sacks Bauchi Assembly Speaker, orders re-run in 10 polling units

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Friday sacked the Bauchi State House of Assembly speaker, Honorable Abubakar Y. Suleiman.

The court also ordered re-run in 10 polling stations in the constituency.

Suleiman is an All Progressives Congress member of the assembly representing Ningi central Constituency of Ningi local government area of the State.

Abubakar Y. Suleiman is the former Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.