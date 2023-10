The Court of Appeal has sacked the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ishaku Abbo.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja voided the election of Abbo of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The APC senator confirmed development to journalists that the court voided his election in favour of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Amos Yohanna.