Appeal Court revises self, hears Oshiomole’s appeal

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal is currently sitting on an ex-parte motion filed the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomole.

He is praying the three man justices of the Appeal Court to order stay execution of the order of an FCT High Court of March 4, which suspended him as the National Chairman.

Recall, a registrar of the court had announced earlier in the day that the Oshiomole’s appeal will no longer hold today, adding a new date will communicated to parties in the matter.

However, in dramatic twist, pressmen were informed about 3pm that the panel would commence sitting by 4pm to hear the appeal.

Felix Omohomhion, Abuja