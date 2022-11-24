Appeal Court declares Binani APC Adamawa guber candidate

An Appeal Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State capital, has declared Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State.

In its judgement on Thursday, the Appellate court ordered that Binani’s name be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) immediately.

Binani, a senator, is currently representing Adamawa central Senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

According to reports, there are massive jubilations in several parts of Adamawa State following the judgment on Thursday morning.

The court presided over by Justice Tani Yusuf Hassan set aside the judgement of a Federal High Court which nullified the governorship primary and declared that APC has no candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, who contested but lost the ticket of the party had challenged Binani’s victory in court.

He had filed a suit to seek nullification of the primary conducted on May 27.

Ribadu, who hinged his suit on alleged votes buying, over-voting and delegate inducement, asked the court to disqualify Binani and declare him the candidate of the APC in the state.

He sought an order restraining APC from submitting Binani’s name to INEC as the governorship candidate of APC on the grounds that she had emerged from an invalid and unlawful exercise.

After the nullification of her candidacy, the senator challenged the ruling of the lower court at the appeal court.

APC and Binani through their counsel, Sule J. Abul and Sam Ologunorisa, filed a notice of preliminary objections and counter-affidavits.

While APC challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter, Binani in her preliminary objection argued that Ribadu’s suit was not properly constituted.

She described the suit as incompetent, contentious, rancorous and contained allegations of fraud, and commission of a crime, and that it cannot be heard or determined by way of the originating summons.