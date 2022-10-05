APC yet to fix date for campaign flag-off after one week

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to fix the date for the commencement of its presidential campaign for the 2023 general election, one week after the official date for political parties to start electioneering for national polls.

The timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Presidential and National Assembly campaigns by political parties in public commenced last Wednesday, September 28.

But Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman in an interview with journalists at the end of a close door meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and some members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said the party will determine when to start its campaign, as long as it is within the INEC’s guidelines.

“…The fact of the matter is, we as a party, as APC will determine when we will do what as long as it is within the framework of INEC’s guidelines,” Adamu said when asked when the party will Kick-start campaigns.

APC national chairman also said the National Working Committee was comfortable with the arrangements put in place by the party’s Governors and the Presidential Campaign Council to deliver the party in 2023.

Read also: APC governors, NWC in crucial meeting over presidential campaign council, flag-off

“We are very comfortable, we have established machinery for resolving anything…we are together with the governors forum and NWC. I believe this meeting we had is more than useful to us. For us, nothing short of victory and that is the spirit of this meeting.

Similarly, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, the PGF chairman and governor of Kebbi state said they were at home with the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council, contrary to media reports.

“Governors of the APC, members of the presidential campaign council visited the Chairman and the NWC members to strategize and discuss on campaign and the chairman briefed us about the party and we appreciate how well our party has been doing in the polity.

“Governors are very proud of our party, we are very proud of our party leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, we are very proud of the conventions that produced both our national chairman and our presidential candidate in person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the vice presidential candidate in the person of Kashim Shettima, we are very proud of the actions of the national chairman and the NWC, we are very proud of the actions of the presidential campaign council.

“We are happy that we are discussing even though there were lists that were unfortunate that the campaign (council list) which the party would have announced, it is mistake but I am happy that the party is solidly behind our candidate and our party and whatever lists that have come out erroneously, we believe it will be sorted out.”