APC writes INEC over composition of Caretaker Committee

The Governor Mai Mala-Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its composition.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC on the recommendations of President Muhammadu Buhari at its virtual meeting on Thursday dissolved the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) and appointed a Caretaker/ Extra-Ordlnary Convention Committee chaired by the Yobe State Governor, Buni.

The Caretaker Committee in a letter addressed to INEC signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Akpan Udoedehe said members of the Committee include: Governor Isiaka Oyetola of Osun representing South West, Ken Nnamani South East and Stella Okorete, Women representative.

Others are: Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, North Central,, Abubakar Yusuf, Senate, Akinyemi Olaide, House of Representatives, David Lyon, South- South, Abba Ari, North West, Tahir Mamman, North East and Ismail Ahmed, Youth representatives.

The letter obtained by journalists read:

“I wish to please inform your Commission that, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party at its 8th resumed meeting on Thursday, 25th June, 2020 approved the immediate dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The National Executive Committee also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee”.

The Caretaker Committee in another

letter notified INEC of the party’s plan to conduct the Ondo Governorhip primary election on July 20, 2020.



