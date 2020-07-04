APC urges EFCC, NFIU to probe PDP leaders over link with Hushpuppi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other relevant agencies to investigate money laundering reports linking some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring operated by Ramon Olorunwa Abbas also known as “Ray Hushpuppi”.

APC said reports of the criminal conspiracy linking the top echelon of the opposition PDP with “Ray Hushpuppi” who was recently arrested along with associate(s) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and extradited to the United States of America to face trial over cyber-enabled fraud and Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes should be a matter of serious interest to relevant authorities in Nigeria.

The ruling party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena on Saturday alleged that the PDP leadership turned Dubai into their ‘Strategic’ meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and “Hushpuppi’s” affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.

“At different times, “Hushpuppi’ was photographed in Dubai meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Senator Dino Melaye among other PDP stalwarts.

“While relevant authorities investigate the nature of their relationship and business partnership, we also challenge the PDP leadership to do the same by opening up on the nature of the relationship, particularly the kind of services the arrested ‘Hushpuppi’ provided them.