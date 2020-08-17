APC to Secondus: PDP crumbling under your watch

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is crumbling under the watch of its present National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

APC while reacting to the recent comments by Secondus on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party’s decision to defend and support free, fair elections, particularly the 2019 elections as opposed to what it called previous PDP militarised elections, asked the PDP chairman to focus on his party which it said has become shockingly rudderless under his watch.

The ruling party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, alleged that under Secondus, the PDP has never had it this bad with the opposition party’s stakeholders detached from the party activities.

“Little wonder, the recent months have witnessed many PDP members resign their membership due to Secondus activities which have brought the PDP to its knees,” Nabena said.

According to the APC spokesman, PDP under Secondus is in willful denial of the obvious that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, free, fair and credible election is the new normal.

He noted that voting power is fast returning to the people and the era of stolen and procured votes is fast-fading.

“We reiterate that President Buhari’s declaration that the APC could have used the military and other security services to overrun opposition states in the 2019 general election but chose free, fair elections is a solid pointer and demonstration our our proven democratic and progressive credentials.

“Why will the PDP under Secondus not support efforts to ensure the independence of our state institutions such as the Judiciary, INEC and our security services and ultimately deepen our democracy and improve our electioneering system?

“We call on progressive partisans, particularly in the PDP not to sink with the opposition party which has become clearly disillusioned under Secondus.

“”The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CENCPC) has created a healthy and progressive political environment in the APC and is entrenching internal democracy which is geared towards electing into public offices patriotic countrymen who will put the people first and contribute to achieving the Nigeria we all desire and deserve, a party which defends that fact that power belongs to the people and during elections, votes must count,” Nabena added.