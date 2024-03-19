APC to pick Ondo guber candidate April 25, form N50m

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities leading to the party’s selection of candidate on April 25, for the Ondo State gubernatorial election slated for November 16, 2024.

The APC timetable released late Monday, was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaimon Argungu.

The party revealed that the sale of nominations, expression of interest, and delegates forms for contestants will begin on April 3 and end on April 10, 2024, while primary election is slated for April 25, 2024.

Like its governorship primary in Edo State which produced a Monday Okpebholo as the candidate, the APC pegged the price for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at N10m and N40m respectively for Ondo.

The party said female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for Expression of Interest while the Nomination Form is free.

Youths from 25 to 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest forms with a 50% discount on Nomination Forms,” the APC stated.

Some of the top contenders for the APC ticket in Ondo include incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was also a former deputy Governor in the last administrations of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu after the latter’s death on December 27, 2023.

Also in the race is a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Wale Akinterinwa; as well as a Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim who is also eyeing the APC’s ticket.