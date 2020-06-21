APC to PDP? How police prevented Ondo deputy governor from Govt house over alleged defection plan  

It was mild drama on Saturday evening at the Ondo State Government House, Alagbaka in Akure, when police officers led by the State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, prevented Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi to move out of the Government House.
It was gathered on Sunday that the Commissioner of Police, Salami, acted on the instructions given to him by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, being the Chief Security Officer in the state not to allow his deputy, Ajayi move out of his official lodge.
Ajayi, who was inside his car when police stopped him reportedly argued for several hours with the Police Commissioner but he couldn’t have his way eventually.
It was learnt that the deputy governor had concluded plan to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he might be contesting for governorship in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state.
According to sources, Ajayi, would any moments, announce his defection to PDP at his home town, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state following a subtle political crisis that ensued between the duo ahead of governorship poll as some believe that Ajayi might be running against his former boss in another party, though.
But, Ajayi’s Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, who spoke with journalists in Akure on Sunday, alleged political bickering between the governor and his deputy ahead of governorship poll as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is said to be engaging in all means humanly possible to frustrate Ajayi’s possible defection to other party, describing the incident as bad political event which could even continue fueling the subtle political crisis between Ajayi and his boss, Akeredolu.
Okeowo said the deputy governor was prevented from leaving his official quarters over an allegation that he was planning to dump the APC for the PDP.
“It’s true, Ajayi was taken hostage for hours at the Governor’s House gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the Constitution of Nigeria.
“The security officers led by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) told the deputy governor that he could not move his vehicles out of the Government’s House because it was late.
“He said the deputy governor should come back on Sunday if he wanted to remove any of his vehicles outside the Government Premises.
“The deputy governor, however, insisted that he would not leave the gate back to his official quarters unless they allow him to remove his official and personal vehicles out of the Government’s House,” he said
