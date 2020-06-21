APC to PDP? How police prevented Ondo deputy governor from Govt house over alleged defection plan  

It was mild drama on Saturday evening at the Ondo State Government House, Alagbaka in Akure, when police officers led by the State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, prevented Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi to move out of the Government House. It was gathered on Sunday that the Commissioner of Police, Salami, acted on the instructions given to him by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, being the Chief Security Officer in the state not to allow his deputy, Ajayi move out of his official lodge. Ajayi, who was inside his car when police stopped him reportedly argued for several hours with the Police Commissioner but he couldn’t have his way eventually.

It was learnt that the deputy governor had concluded plan to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he might be contesting for governorship in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state.

According to sources, Ajayi, would any moments, announce his defection to PDP at his home town, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state following a subtle political crisis that ensued between the duo ahead of governorship poll as some believe that Ajayi might be running against his former boss in another party, though.