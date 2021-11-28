APC to hold National Convention February 5, Presidential primaries third quarter of 2022

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its National Convention will now hold on February 5, 2022.

BusinessDay also gathered that the ruling party may retain the Caretaker Committee to conduct the presidential primaries in the third quarter of 2022.

Some of the chieftains within the Caretaker Committe are said to be lobbying to retain positions ahead of primaries.

“I can confirm to you that the National Convention of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will hold on February 5, 2022 where a new Exco will be elected,” a chieftain of the party said on condition of anonymity.

APC members also disclosed that President MuhammaduBuhari had wanted the convention to hold on Decenber 28, 2022, but was persuaded by APC governors to yield to February 5, 2022 date.

It had earlier been reported that top leaders of APC had earlier agreed to hold the convention on any of the weekends between the first and third week of February 2022.

It was also gathered that APC had decided to zone its presidential candidacy to Southern Nigeria. President Buhari is from Katsina State, North West Nigeria.

“The President wants the convention done as soon as possible. February 5, 2022 is the date marked for the APC Convention,” Chieftain of party added.