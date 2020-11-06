APC to begin membership registration soon

Despite mounting opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would soon begin membership registration across the country.

A group known as Concerned APC Members had opposed the move by the Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee to embark on membership registration.

The group at a recent press conference addressed by its Spokesperson, Abdullahi Dauda asked the Caretaker Committee to halt the proposed registration of fresh members and allow the next National Working Committee (NWC) Members to carry out such assignments.

But this fell on deaf ears as the Committee on Thursday officially received materials for the Party’s nationwide membership registration, update and revalidation exercise to be conducted across thirty-six states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT).

Governor Buni was accompanied by the Governor of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru, the Caretaker Commitee’s Secretary, John Akpanudodehe among other senior party officials during the handover ceremony at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja

Buni disclosed that the APC membership registration, update and revalidation exercise will be conducted across the country’s 119,973 Polling Units and 57, 000 Voting Points.

“As you can see, we just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials for the exercise that will soon commence across the country. We have over 119, 000 polling units and 57, 000 Voting Points across the country. As you can see this is the membership register and we have the personal information slip that goes with the register as well.

“Like I said we have just taken first delivery and after taking all the stocks then we will unveil the date, the timetable for the registration across the country. We are going to register, revalidate our existing membership register across the country.” Governor Buni disclosed at the ceremony”, he said.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena stated that the membership registration, update and revalidation exercise is in line with the desired reforms under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC and the recognised need to expand the membership base of the Party.

According to him: “The exercise will target a broad spectrum of Nigerians across urban, rural dwellers, unlettered population as well as Diaspora”.