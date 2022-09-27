APC postpones campaign kick-off indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has postponed indefinitely, the kick-off of its campaign activities earlier fixed for Wednesday.

Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau State and director-general of the

APC Presidential Campaign Council who disclosed this in a statement early Tuesday, said a new date would be announced soon.

Lalong said the adjustment of the timetable and schedule of activities was to accommodate growing interests of various political tendencies in being part of the campaign council.

Read also: How APC, PDP, LP plan campaign kick-off Wednesday

“Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections. We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the timetable of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence. Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold.

“As the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, we understand the sacrifices and understanding of our teeming members who are more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead. It also shows the enormous love that the party members have for our candidates. A new date and time-table of events will be announced soon,” the statement read.

BusinessDay reported that the APC

Presidential Campaign Council had slated to kick-off the campaigns for the 2023 general election with a special prayer session and peace walk in Abuja on Wednesday.

Bayo Onanuga, director, media and publicity of the APC presidential campaign council, had said in a statement on Monday that nominated members of council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari were expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the campaign.

According to the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Presidential and National Assembly campaigns by political parties in public start on Wednesday, September 28.