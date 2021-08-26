APC plans digital campaign for 2023 elections

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has taken steps to run a digital campaign for the 2023 general elections when President Muhammadu Buhari and the second term Governors of the party would be exiting offices.

This is as the ruling party mandated its Digital Committee Transformation to craft a digital campaign strategy for 2023 and recommend how to use digital technology to mobilize members and Nigerians.

This is contained in terms of reference given to the Kashifu Abdullahi-led Committee inaugurated in Abuja by the Secretary of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoudehe in Abuja.

Other terms of reference include digitising the party membership record, recommend how to use digital technology to enhance and make the party activities more efficient and effective and how to use digital technology to make APC congress more efficient and transparent.

Part of the terms of reference is to: “Recommend how to use digital technology to make the convention more efficient and transparent. Provide advisory services on how our great party can leverage digital technology such as social media to sell its manifesto and reach out to Nigerians. Recommend how digital technology can inspire innovation in our great party”.

Performing the inauguration, Akpanudoudehe expressed optimising if the Committee fulfills its mandate, APC will soon be having a paperless organisation as all the party’s documents, registers, permanent membership cards, are some of the areas it will work on.

Responding on behalf of other members, the Committee’s Chairman, Abdullahi assured that it would accomplish its mandate to enable APC use technology to improve voter’s membership registration processes and reach out to young people.

“We want to assure the National Chairman and the Secretary that we will do all that is possible to make sure we transform our party to become a digitally native party.

“The only way we can survive and thrive today is through technology. Things are changing and digital technology is becoming a source of inspiration for us to do what we do better”, he said.