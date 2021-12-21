APC plans convention for February 2022

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) looks set for the conduct of its convention in February 2022 to elect national officers of the party.

This was arrived at on Monday after the 18th regular meeting of the APC caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the CECPC secretary, John Akpanudoedehe said the committee resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the national convention.

Akpanudoedehe, who hurriedly left without fielding questions from journalists, said the CECPC also deliberated on various national and party matters and resolved to engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians.

He said the APC caretaker also “congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of pro-people policies that have positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians and subsequently passed a vote of confidence in the administration.”