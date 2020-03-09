APC NWC not factionalised – Issa-onilu

In the mix of the obvious crack in the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party denied that it’s National Working Committee (NWC) ) has not been factionalised or in the nature of crisis being repeatedly reported in a section of the media.

Following the recent Abuja High Court order of suspension slammed on the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, the NWC appeared to be sharply divided along anti and pro Oshiomhole factions, issuing notices and counter notices of National Executive Committee (NEC).

But Lanre Issa-onilu, APC National Publicity in a statement on Monday denied factionalisation, stressing that in a political organisation such as the APC, contestations are not unusual and are not necessarily intractable.

Issa-onilu said, the issues being alluded to in the media reports are matters before the courts and should be allowed to run their normal and legal course s the exaggerated story foreboding armageddon is far-fetched.

He called on members of the NWC and the Party’s Secretariat staff to resume at their offices and continue carrying out their scheduled roles and responsibilities without any fear.

“Finally, we thank the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, personnel of the Police, Department of State Services and other Security Services for their professionalism in the process of maintaining the peace and preventing hoodlums from formenting trouble at the APC National Secretariat.

“We assure all our members in Nigeria and across the world that our leaders are capable of resolving any contestations that may arise bearing in mind the best interests of our great party and in the pursuit of progress and development of our country”, Issa-onilu said.

James Kwen, Abuja