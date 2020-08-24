APC National Caretaker reconciles Amaechi, Sylva

Governor Mai-Mala Buni led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday reconciled the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

The former Governors of Rivers and Bayelsa States after a closed door meeting with the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja agreed to work together to reposition the party in the South-South geo-political zone of the country.

Speaking briefly with journalists after the closed door meeting, Amaechi who was accompanied by Sylva, said: “We have agreed that both of us will work together.”

In his remarks at the meeting, Buni charged the Ministers to work together and lead the party’s efforts to reconcile aggrieved party members and reposition the party, particularly in the South South region.

He also urged the Ministers to play lead roles in bringing together party members and stakeholders to ensure that the APC emerged victorious at

Edo governorship and parliamentary by-elections in Bayelsa and Cross River States.