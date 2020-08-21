APC moves to placate Okorocha, Amosun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Friday took steps to quench the anger of two of its strong pillars, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun who are immediate past governors of Imo and Ogun States as well as serving senators.

The party inaugurated Imo and Ogun States Reconciliation Committee with the Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru as the chairman and Governors of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule as well as Gombe, Muhammed Yahaya as members.

Both Okorocha and Amosun had serious disagreement with the former National Working Committee of APC led by Adams Oshiomhole over choice of governorship candidates in the build up to the 2019 general election.

In his address at the inauguration, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planing Committee, Mai-Mala Buni said the constitution of reconciliation team was part of some peace building and true reconciliation mechanisms, to give every member a sense of fairness and belonging initiated by the Caretaker.

The Yobe State Governor expressed confidence in the members of the Committee’s individual and collective capacities in executing the assignment with sense of fairness, justice and responsibility, placing party interest above personal interests.

He said: “I am equally fulfilled that our exploits in reconciling our members in Edo and Ondo states have strengthened the party and further expanded our chances with assurances of winning the governorship elections in the two states with land slide victories.

“Let me also add that the on-going reconciliatory initiatives of the All Progressives Congress will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive return of former members who felt aggrieved and unwillingly, went to other political parties.

“Therefore, it is in the spirit of the ongoing reconciliation that the chairmen and members of the Imo and Ogun states reconciliation committees were carefully selected to reconcile aggrieved members and groups within the party”.

Addressing journalists, the Committee Chairman, Badaru said the team so selected is conversant with the party situation, has carried out similar assignment and knows the problem, hence it would know how to resolve the issues.

According to him, “there is sincerity of purpose, the present management of the party are very sincere in the development of the party. And once you are sincere, honest and straight forward, you fear nothing and I’m sure the two states will see the sincerity of purpose and will see the need to continue to build the party for the interest of all”.