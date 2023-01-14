APC major stakeholders shun Tinubu’s presidential rally in Enugu

Factional group of Enugu State All Progressive Congress (APC) members shun the Enugu rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

Some of the bigwigs that did not appear include the former Senate President Ken Nnamani, the current serving Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, among many other notable party members.

The presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who asked the organiser of the event to openly apologies for a mistake at the event, warned the people of the South East to wake up from their sleep pointing out that it is only people that invested will harvest.

“It is only when you invest that you can harvest. It is only when you vote for me that you will share from the national cake,” he declares.

Tinubu who states this in Enugu at his presidential rally Wednesday described his campaign organisation as a moving train that is prepared to win election saying that any attempt to stand before the moving train would be crashed.

“You cannot block the way of success. It is only the ignorant that will stand on the way of victory”.

He commended those APC members in Enugu for working hard but warned that their efforts would yield to nothing if he did not win.

“We are not looking for 25 percent. We are working assiduously until Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu called on the people of the south East in general to vote for him so that they would partake in sharing of national cake.

He said that Nigeria is the best country in the entire Africa and called for cooperation of everybody to give him support to renew and rebuild Nigeria for the benefits of Nigerians.

“Those who are running to overseas are suffer, suffer. We have been there” He said.

The APC presidential candidate said, Lagos as a state is better than most countries in the Western world, adding that if Ndigbo should collaborate with his expected government, he would make the zone an industrial hub where things are produced. “Enugu will become an industrial hub greater than as it is now.”

Uche Nnaji, the Enugu APC governorship candidate who denied renting people from neighbouring Ebonyi, Imo and some other states to make the cloud, promised to ensure that the party wins in the state after so many years of it had not warn any electoral sit in the state. He also promised to give Tinubu 30 percent of the votes.

Ugochukwu Agballa, chairman of APC in Enugu, said he took over the leadership of APC in Enugu State to make a change in government.

He blamed the past leaders of the party in Enugu for the challenges the party was having all the time and described them as members of APC in the day and PDP in the Night.

Agballa commended the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and that of Ebonyi State, David Umahi for assisting them in organising their programmes in the state.