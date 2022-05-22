APC: Igbo presidential aspirants to support any candidate from S/East

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction on Sunday resolved to support anyone among them that clinches the party’s ticket.

The aspirants including, Rochas Okorocha, Ken Nnamani, Emeka Nwajiuba, Ogbonnaya Onu, Ikeobasi Molukwu and Uju Ken-Ohanenye made their resolution known after a closed-door meeting at the Maitama home of Okorocha in Abuja.

Dave Umahi, Ebonyi State governor, who is also aspiring for APC presidential ticket joined the meeting virtually because he had to cut short his visit to Abuja to get relevant documents for his screening in Abakaliki.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and read by Nnamani, the aspirants agreed to align with the decision of the party, which they said will do the right thing and heed the call for power shift to the Southeast.

The communique, a copy of which was obtained by BusinessDay, is jointly signed by the aspirants; Nnamani, Onu, Okorocha, Umahi, Nwajiuba and Molukwu.

It reads: “At its review meeting held today the of May 22, 2022 at the residence of Rochas Okorocha, under the chairmanship of Ogbonniya Onu, the aspirants agree to make the following statements;

“That the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the All Progressive Congress and its National Working Committee as well the teaming members of the party are commended by the entire people of the southeast on their avowed commitment to the unity of Nigeria and the inclusion of all parts of Nigeria In the governance architecture of the country.

“That we commend all Nigerians who are committed to the Nigerian project by the wholehearted support of the aspiration of the south-east to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023.

“That in furtherance of this commitment all aspirants hereby commit to align with any of the Southeast aspirants that is accepted and chosen by other Nigerians to fly the APC flag.”