APC hails Ministers for donating 50% of March salary to contain coronvirus

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Ministers for the gesture of donating 50 percent of their March salaries to support the fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

APC said beyond the monetary donation, the gesture by the Ministers would bolster the confidence of ordinary Nigerians to call up the resilience for which they are known for.

Lanre Issa-onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Saturday said, the Minister’s action would also encourage more organisations and other well-to-do Nigerians to lend support to the Presidential Committee tackling COVID-19.

Issa-onilu also said instead of talking as. expected by many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari was working diligently as demonstrated in the response to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “a few Nigerians want a President whose preoccupation is talking; while the majority voted for a President who is deploying his energy to working. We all can see the effect of the grand efforts being led by President Muhammadu Buhari to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic in Nigeria.

“Like a legendary troop commander that the President is, he is steadily and vigorously leading the charge against the coronavirus pandemic. With our President mobilising human and material resources, we, as a country, are doing commendably so far as statistics are showing in comparison to even most advanced nations.

“Under the keen supervision of the President, there is a visible and proactive network of national response structures working in tandem with all states”.

According to the APC Spokesman: “the efficiency of the field workers and other state actors has ensured we are able to minimize the spread so far with many states taking proactive steps to forestall widespread of the very infectious virus.

“Meanwhile, the wailers who have severally professed their death wish for President Buhari since 2015 have, again, found their voices amid the coronavirus outbreak. From conjuring and spreading fake news on the president’s coronavirus test result, to the spurious allegation of the hijacking of a teaching hospital ventilator to the villa and to the purported smuggling of the President to the United Kingdom, they are up to their ignominious pastime and tired antics.

“We will not be distracted or deterred because their unpatriotic actions serve as a reminder to the failed and rejected past. Right now, the task before us is for all Nigerians to focus and collectively beat the coronavirus. To achieve this, the president is tirelessly leading the charge through action”.