APC governors to roll out job creation, economic stimulation, poverty reduction programmes

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have reaffirmed their commitment towards rolling out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of the party’s governments at all levels to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and poverty in Nigeria.

The Governors under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) stated this in a birthday felicitation to the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC last year.

PGF in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu commended Umahi for his leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, since you joined us, we acknowledge your contributions through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of responding to challenges of governance both in Ebonyi State and at the national level.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Governor David Nweze Umahi, we also reaffirm the commitment of Progressive Governors to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of APC governments at all levels to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and poverty in Nigeria”, Bagudu said.