APC governors condole with Gov. Abiodun over father’s death

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have condoled with the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun over the demise of his father, Emmanuel Abiodun.

The Governors under the auspices Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in a condolence message signed by the forum’s Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu expressed shock over the passage of the renowned education.

Atiku-Bagudu said the death of their colleague’s father is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community and joined the family of Abiodun and the people of Ogun State to pray for the repose of the deceased soul.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) received the death of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well-lived.

“We pray that God Almighty grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May God reward all the good works of Pa Abiodun, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind”, he prayed.