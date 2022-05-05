APC extends sale of nomination forms to Tuesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday extended the party’s sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general elections to next week Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

In a revised timetable issued by Sulaiman Argungu, APC National Organising Secretary, the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, 11th May, 2022.

Also, congresses to elect Local Government Area (LGA), State and National Delegates will now be held from Thursday, 12th May to Saturday, 14th May, 2022.