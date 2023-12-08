APC demands investigation into alleged attack on election tribunal secretary

In a press conference held on Thursday, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the alleged attack on the Secretary of the Election Tribunal in Kogi State.

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, expressed deep reservations about the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) conduct about the incident.

Morka stressed the need for security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter due to suspicions raised by the SDP’s involvement.

The APC denounced the inflammatory remarks of opposition figures in Kogi State, citing their role in potentially worsening the violence in the state.

Criticising the SDP and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the APC highlighted their persistent and deliberate spread of falsehoods and incitement of unrest instead of objectively assessing their defeat at the November 11 poll.

About the candidates’ actions, Morka highlighted the conflicting stance of Murtala Ajaka, initially refusing to challenge the election outcome and later opting to contest it.

The APC also underscored Dino Melaye’s lack of confidence in the judiciary, extending to himself.

APC in their statement said, “On his part, the candidate of the SDP, Murtala Ajaka, stated, on national television, that he will not challenge the election, for reasons similar to that advanced by his opposition counterpart, Dino, who has no confidence in the judiciary, especially as INEC will be a potential witness in the case to justify the outcome of the election.

“In a sudden u-turn, Ajaka is now reported to have changed his mind and now intends to bring a petition before the Election Petition Tribunal, even though it appears that he is out of time to validly do so. However, we will leave that for determination by the courts.”

The NPS said, aside from Dino having no confidence in the judiciary, as he said publicly, “it is worth noting that Mr. Melaye did not also have the confidence to vote for himself during an election in which he was a candidate of a major opposition party. So we must accept that Dino is very equitable in his ‘lack of confidence’, and, indeed, lacking confidence in himself.”

“This lack of confidence in himself also explains his loud but empty call for opposition parties to boycott future elections. In his twisted thinking, so APC may appear to have enacted a one party state. The fact remains that Dino did not go to court because he has absolutely nothing to stand on by way of evidence, other than his vituperations in the media space,” the party added.

It said, “Dino should know that participating in an election is a democratic right. Boycotting an election is also a democratic right. Dino is free to choose his democratic rights, but we hope he chooses wisely.

“That he chose not to vote for himself in the Kogi gubernatorial election did not stop the election process from going ahead by the Constitution. He cannot stop our democratic train from leaving the station or going on the course of its journey to consolidation. He cannot hold back participation by the wonderful people of Kogi state by his infantile outbursts and irrational and vain charges against the APC, INEC, and our judiciary.”

Reiterating their active involvement in the elections, the APC condemned the post-election controversies and violence in Kogi.

The party decried violent incidents in the state, including attacks on the Election Tribunal Secretary and the residence of the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Urging swift police intervention, the APC emphasised the necessity of a comprehensive investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We participated in the Kogi election; our candidate campaigned widely and vigorously to win the hearts and minds of the good Kogi electorate. He built upon the strong record of achievement of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration and our party’s progressive manifesto,” the APC said.

The APC reiterated the right to participate in democratic processes while condemning acts disrupting peace in Kogi State. The party called for an end to sponsored violence, seeking an environment conducive to democratic activities.

Before Monday’s incident with the Tribunal’s Secretary, the APC NWC highlighted that on Friday, December 1, 2023, armed hoodlums also attacked the residence of the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Gabriel Hale Longpet.

“These and other acts of violence in Kogi State are barbaric, undemocratic, and unacceptable. The people of Kogi State deserve to live in peace and security. These sponsored and senseless acts of violence must stop.

“We note and welcome the statement by the Kogi Police Command of an ongoing investigation of the alleged attack on the Secretary to the Election Tribunal and the Resident Electoral Commissioner. We urge the police to do so thoroughly and expeditiously and to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice,” it stated.