APC crisis worsens as Eta raises alarm over threat to life, plot to burn National Secretariat

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to deteriorate as the factional Acting National Chairman, Hilliard Eta, raised the alarm over threats to his life by political thugs allegedly imported from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

Eta who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja also said there were plans to burn the APC National Secretariat and implicate the National Working Committee (NWC) that it engineered the incident to deny Victor Giadom, another factional Acting National Chairman access to the Secretariat.

“We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt, they are coming here to burn the Secretariat and make it look like the National Working Committee instigated a fire incident so that the Secretariat will be burnt down and then, they will give the impression that it is the NWC that is burning down the Secretariat because they do not want Victor to come in.

“They have two intentions. That is number one. Number two is that they are going to make an attempt on my life. I just thought that I should let the press know this.

“I am just moving out of my house, I am coming to the Secretariat from there I will report to the police,” he said.

APC has been engulfed in a leadership crisis since last Tuesday when the Appeal Court upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole, thereby rendering the office of National Chairman vacant.

Consequently, two NWC Members: Giadom and Eta have been laying claim to the office of Acting National Chairman. While the former assumed office through a Court order, the latter is said to be acting on behalf of Abiola Ajimobi, Deputy National Chairman South who was originally announced Acting National Chairman.