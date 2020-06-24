No end in sight for APC crisis as NWC disagree over NEC meeting

There seems to be no end in sight for the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Hilliard Etta and Victor Giadom disagreed over the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party aimed at resolving the crisis.

While the Giadom faction slated a virtual NEC meeting on Thursday, the Etta-led faction said the former lacks the legal and constitutional backing to organise NEC meeting.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Etta who said he is acting on behalf of Abiola Ajimobi as Acting National Chairman said Giadom has been suspended by a competent Court of jurisdiction in Port Harcourt his membership of the party ceased.

According to him, Giadom’s action contravenes provisions of the party’s Constitution regarding the NEC meetings.

“Article 25B (i and ii) of the APC Constitution (2014 as amended) states: “The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-thirds of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less than fourteen days’ notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.

“Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution, the National Working Committee may summon an emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven days’ notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend”, he noted.

While refuting factionalization of the NWC Etta said: “It is not right to refer to 17 members, with 15 of them physically present and two who met with us physically as a faction. This is the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC in Nigeria.

“I sit here on behalf of Distinguished Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the acting Chairman of this party. If Victor Giadom is arranging a NEC, I believe that it is your responsibility as a member of the fourth estate of the realm to investigate his locus to find out whether he has the legal, the constitutional backing to be able to call a NEC meeting.

“As we speak, the membership of Chief Victor Giadom has been suspended by a competent court of jurisdiction in Port Harcourt this afternoon. Not only is he not a member of the NWC from today, but his membership of the APC has also been suspended. So, when you call him factional acting Chairman, we wonder why”.

Meanwhile, the Etta led NWC, has received the report of Edo State governorhip primary election which was held on Monday with Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the winner.