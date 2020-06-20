APC Crisis: Delta chieftain wants deputy national secretary position

He said that the position was not micro zoned to Rivers State but to the entire South-South region, adding that the protracted factional crisis rocking APC in Rivers State might remain unresolved should the state be allowed to retain the position.

He said Giadom has become a clog in the wheel of progress of the party for declaring himself as the acting national chairman after the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

“In the last meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) it was announced that the seat of the deputy national secretary has remained vacant since 2018 as Victor Giadom resigned to contest as the deputy governorship candidate of our party in Rivers State.

“Based on that, they further announced that the South-South should nominate a replacement to fill the vacuum even nature abhors a vacuum.

“I have the capacity, experience, charisma to assist our national leadership that is determined to end all crises in the party including that of Rivers State within the shortest possible time.

“I am calling on the NWC to immediately announce me as the deputy national secretary, in an acting capacity, of APC,” he said.

On the suspension of Oshiomhole as national chairman, Ofonye said the NWC also endorsed Hilliard Eta as acting national chairman as the only replacement for Senator Abiola Ajimobi.