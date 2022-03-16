APC convention: Tinubu moves campaign to Abuja, opens massive office

Ahead of the March 26th All Progressives Congress party, APC’s convention, frontline runner for the 2023 Presidential race, Bola Tinubu has opened a massive campaign office in Abuja.

Tinubu acquired the former Daily Times of Nigeria office, located along the Ibrahim Babangida Boulevard, from their new owners, Folio Company to serve as the campaign office in Abuja.

Massive decorations were ongoing at the new Abuja campaign office on Wednesday when BusinessDay visited the office, in preparation for the Friday formal flag off of the campaign activities.

One of the campaign office staff who spoke with BusinessDay on Tinubu’s preparations ahead of the party’s convention disclosed that the APC National Leader has “temporarily relocated to Abuja to strengthen his campaign activities.”

The man, who identified himself as Ahmed Bashir, said: “As you can see, we are putting finishing touches to our preparations and by this Friday, Baba (Tinubu) will formally flag this office open.

“We have already opened our register and people are coming here to register either as individuals or as a group ahead of the convention.”

He also revealed that Bola Tinubu was scheduled to meet with the Senate caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) today (Wednesday)

“He is already on his way to meet with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the APC Senate caucus. So, as you can see, we are fully ready,” Bashir said.

Read also: 2023: APC non-NWC sure of victory, successful convention amidst crisis

Abuja has been agog with several groups thronging the nation’s political capital ahead of the 2023 general election.

Frontline Presidential aspirants from across political parties, among them, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, have dusted their campaign strategies, wooing Nigerians to vote for them

Moghalu is expected to hold a world press conference in Abuja to address the multiple crises of leadership that are threatening to cause a general breakdown of the country’s socio-economic order “which has been degenerative as a result of the misgovernance of the past years – at a time of global geopolitical tension and economic instability.”

A statement by the Media Spokesman, Jide Akintunde, said Moghalu will address issues of rising inflation in Nigeria and its impact on the welfare of the people; unabating insecurity, featuring shrinking governed spaces and expanding ungoverned spaces.

Other issues to address include “high unemployment – made more worrisome by youth unemployment rate of over 40percent; and the continuing weakening of the education system, currently highlighted by the resumption of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“On the international front, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a geopolitical risk of a mammoth proportion. Beyond its impact on the domestic energy price through higher landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), the war in Ukraine can destabilise global markets and world peace.”

Moghalu, who had contested the 2019 Presidential election on the Young Progressive Party (YPP) platform, will also address critical issues concerning the 2023 general election in Nigeria.