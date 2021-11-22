APC convention in sight as governors meet Buhari soon

The long awaited national convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to elect substantive National Officers will soon take place as Governors of the party are to meet with President Muhamadu Buhari on the issue any time soon.

APC has been administered in the past one year by the Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee which was appointed in June 2020 after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

While the Committee is yet to make plans for the convention public, Governors of the party under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said they will be meeting President Buhari in a few days to present their position on the matter.

Addressing journalists at the end of a closed meeting in Abuja Sunday night, PGF Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu expressed hope to secure the appointment with Buhari as quickly as possible after which they will disclose their recommendation.

Atiku-Bagudu said: “We are seeking the appointment as soon as possible. As early as possible, maybe in the next few days.”

He said the Forum also passed a vote of confidence on the Caretaker Committee Chaired by their colleague, Governor Buni of Yobe state and two other Governors who are members of the committee for a job weldone.

“We appreciated their conduct in the congresses that took place in both ward and local government congresses and the state congress and the efforts they have been making to ensure that anybody who has been aggrieved or otherwise feels dissatisfied is respected and invited. Such individuals are invited and calm down and urged to support the party.

“Sometimes electoral processes are not without annoyance, but We are happy with the conduct of the caretaker committee. Furthermore, we agreed as a forum to seek an appointment to meet with the President and discuss with him the on-coming national convention of the party,” the PGF Chairman said.

On the issue of zoning and direct primaries in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Atiku-Bagudu said: “I just told you we are going to meet with our party leader and we appreciate your interest and we will certainly keep you informed as quickly as that meeting takes place. I just told you what we are meeting the President for. It is to discuss the oncoming national convention”.

He allayed fears that with the happenings in the party, APC may implode anytime soon, saying those expressing such fears are misrepresenting reality as a party that has not only been able to into its fold three outstanding Governors into its folds but a Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Members of the National Assembly and distinguished Nigerians from all walks of life.

On the outcome of the Anambra governorship election, Atiku-Bagudu said: “I think Nigeria has won and the President has made a statement about that, and we are equally proud of our security agencies.

“The party candidates in all elections have the pride of place to determine their views about the outcome, but we are proud that under the All Progressives Congress that an election that hitherto people thought will be impossible had taken place.”