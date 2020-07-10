APC clears Akeredolu, Adelaml, others for Ondo governorship primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Olayide Adelami Issac Duerimini Kekemeke and Olusola Oke to participate in its July 20 Governorship primary election in Ondo State.

Also cleared are: Joseph Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, lfeoluwa Oyedele and Olajumoke Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa, Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Abraham Olusegun and Nathaniel Adojutelegan while Segun Abraham has been disqualified from participating in the exercise.

Chairman of the APC Ondo State Governorhip screening Committee Tijani Tumsa disclosed this Friday while submitting the report of the panel to the Mai-Mala Buni led-APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

Tumsa said the aspirants were scored based on their presentations, education qualifications, among others but one of the twelve aspirants failed to meet up with the requirements set by the party.

“We commenced the screening exercise two days ago. There were twelve aspirants in all and I’m glad to report that they all showed up for the exercise and we were able to conduct the screening within the two days stipulated.

“The committee decided that the aspirants be scored base on their presentations, educational qualifications, their commitment to the party, knowledge of the constitution, community service, manifestoe of the APC their team spirit and working experience.

“Of the 12 aspirants fit the election, the committee has deemed it possible to qualify eleven of the aspirants to contest for the primary. We understand of course that the 12th aspirant has the option of apealing the decision of the committee.

“I will like to emphasize and to commend the aspirants who cooperated in no small measures for the success of this exercise. I will like to seize this opportunity to thank the party for finding us worthy to conduct exercise”, he said.

Receiving report, the Caretaker Committee’s secretary, John Udoehe commended the Screening panel for the diligent exercise and assured that the report will be transferred to the Appeal Committee for further action.