APC chieftain, Oseni launches canvassers for Tinubu

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) Olajide Oseni has inaugurated door-to-door canvassers and mobilizers towards the realization of the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu the party’s candidate.

The canvassers mostly youth and women are expected to move round and mobilizer voters across streets in the council for the APC’s candidate ahead of Saturday’s poll.

Another set of mobilizers would also move round major streets and roads across the council, distributing handbills and other election materials of the APC and its presidential candidate.

Speaking on the motive behind the initiative, Oseni, a former House of Representatives candidate and founder of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Youth Orientation Network (BATYON) said he believed that Tinubu had the experience to salvage the country, adding that he shared his vision and plans for Nigeria.

Oseni said APC was popular in Alimosho constituency, while the party’s candidates at all levels had massive support in the constituency due to the laudable achievement of the party in the state.

The APC chieftain stressed that the inauguration of the canvassers and mobilizers had become necessary so that the messages of Tinubu can get to people at the grassroots.

According to Oseni, “I am a supporter of Tinubu, I believe in his mission as President of Nigeria in 2023. We believe that victory is ours in this election, that is why we have decided to come out and work for him.

“ I am inaugurating canvassers for Tinubu in this LCDA, there are also those who would go door-to- door to seek support for Tinubu and bring the messages to the people at the grassroots, so that people can see why they should vote for Tinubu on Saturday.

“They are taking the vision of Tinubu to the people, with this we are hoping to amass massive votes for him in this constituency.

“In Alimosho APC has been the party that has been holding us firm; as the ruling party they have been fantastic that is why you see the massive support the party is getting here.

“I believe people would vote for Tinubu and come March 11, they would also vote for Sanwoolu-Olu”.