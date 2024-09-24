APC aims for landslide victory in Osun local council election

Timothy Owoeye, immediate past Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, has expressed confidence in All Progressives Congress – APC’s ability to secure a resounding victory in the forthcoming local government election slated for February next year.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo on the activities lined up to mark the 70th birthday anniversary of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, Owoeye emphasised that “we are going to the local government election to win, not just to participate in it.

“We want to prove to the entire state and nation that the APC remains the party to beat. We have submitted the forms of all our candidates starting from the Chairman to the Counselors, so we are participating”, he added.

Speaking on the activities lined up for the birthday of the former Governor of Osun State, Owoeye said Oyetola would be giving out food to identify with the less-privileged and would be carrying out medical outreach for about 5,000 residents of the State.

He said, “As far as the medical outreach is concerned, our target is 1,000 patients per centre. The four-day medical outreach is to treat the vulnerable and the needy beginning from Osogbo on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office at 9:00am while the medical outreach train would move to Ilesa on Wednesday 25th, September, 2024 starting from 9:00am.

“The people of Iwo would have the opportunity to patronize the medical outreach programme on Thursday 26th September, 2024 at 9:00am while it would be the turn of the people of Iragbiji to have an access to the medical outreach on Friday 26th September, 2024 with the climax of the programme in Ilesa with surgery on Saturday 28th September, 2024.

“We shall be distributing raw food items to the less-privileged members of the society at selected mosques, churches and other accredited centres across the State on Friday 27th September and Sunday 28th September, 2024.

“Finally, the 70th birthday celebration anniversary grand finale will hold in Iragbiji with a lecture and prayer session at the Iragbiji residence of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.”