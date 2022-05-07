Anxiety as Tinubu’s DG, Jibrin dumps APC

There is anxiety amongst politicians, especially supporters of Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State as the Director-General of his presidential campaign organisation, Abdulmumin Jibrin dumps the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives announced his decision to dump APC in a tweet on Saturday evening. He said he was moving on from the party and promised to make known his next political move in a day.

Read also: How APC misrule caused disunity in Nigeria- Atiku

“I have done my best for APC. It’s time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course,” he tweeted.

Some supporters of Tinubu who has since indicated interest and obtained the N100 million forms to contest for the APC presidential ticket are worried whether Tinubu too would dump the ruling party.

One of the supporters who pleaded anonymity told BusinessDay that Jibrin’s defection from APC sends a signal that Tinubu himself may dump APC to seek an alternative platform to actualise his presidential ambition.

“The defection of the Director-General of the Asiwaju campaign organisation has cast a lot of doubts in our hearts as to whether our mentor is leaving APC or not. It could be a forerunner of the next political move of Asiwaju,” the supporter submitted.