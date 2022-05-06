How APC misrule caused disunity in Nigeria- Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for causing woes in the country, saying that the biggest challenge that the ruling party has caused in the country is disunity.

Atiku made the observation in Lagos on Friday when he visited to seek the support of PDP members in the state ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for May 29.

Atiku said the current challenges facing the country were the worst in the nation’s history, adding that the situation was self-inflicted.

He said if elected he would work to reposition Lagos State and the PDP, stressing that Nigerians cannot afford to make the same mistake which had aided the APC to rule and mismanage the country.

“We don’t want Lagos to be under one family. We want Lagos to belong to Lagosians. We should avoid making the same mistake that we have made over the years. I will continue to work with you until we achieve success.

According to him, “We are living witnesses of how the APC caused the current economic and security challenges. The biggest challenge that APC has brought is disunity. We have not been as divided as this before even during the war.

“APC has caused economic and security challenges. We have a responsibility to send the party away but we must be united to be able to do that. Lagos PDP has been in disunity for many years.

“I appeal to Lagos PDP to bring about unity in the party. I appeal to the eldest to please ensure unity in the Lagos State chapter of the party so that we can take over the state.

“I look forward to working with you to reposition Lagos State PDP. We don’t want Lagos to be under one family. We want Lagos to belong to Lagosians. We should avoid making the same mistake that we have made over the years. I will continue to work with you until we achieve success.”

Atiku added that at various times he had been associated with Lagos politics, noting that he enjoyed the support that he got from Lagos State people because they believe that he was one of them.

Responding, Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, who hosted the former Vice President and his entourage, commended him for his detailed knowledge of the country, adding that the country needs a leader that is competent, experienced and civilised.

He maintained that the Lagos PDP will work very hard o ensure that the party is united and will be in a good position to take over the state in 2023.

According to George, “We know that you know the country and the country knows you very well. The unity that you requested for Lagos State PDP is a must. It is going to be one last battle of the Berlin.

“We used to have interlopers who were causing problems in the party. They believe that they know Lagos more than the owners of Lagos but all that will come to an end.

“You spoke very well because you know the challenges that the country has. At this point, Nigeria needs a competent, experienced and civilised person to take over leadership of the country to have a united and indivisible Nigeria.”

Among the entourage of Atiku were Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Dino Melaye, Anambra State gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo and a host of other PDP chieftains from across the country.