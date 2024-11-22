Another court bombshell against Wike-backed APC as congresses stopped by court order

A Port Harcourt high court has issued an ex-parte order stopping the conduct of congresses by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

The order was obtained on November 19, 2024, to debar the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC which had concluded arrangements for the congresses which began on November 16, 2024 with word congresses.

An ex-parte order is usually issued in matters considered so urgent that it cannot wait for the attention of the other party, and it is generally put in place until further hearings can be held. It is a restraining order.

The order came same day the Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the Rivers’ APC lost a major case at the Federal Appeal Court in Abuja aiming to nullify the October 6, 2024 LGA elections which Governor Sim Fubara’s foot soldiers won in the Action Peoples Party (APP). The court of appeal struck down the judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja where the justice, Peter Lifu, had nullified the LGA election and granted orders stopping the federal allocation to the state.

Now, some APC members who said they bought forms to contest the congresses but were denied the forms went to the high court.

In suit number PHC/3859/CS/2024, Okwudili Ndike, Peace Oganu, and Samuel Uchegbule said they were acting for themselves and others who paid for the forms but were not given the forms.

They thus, dragged the APC as first defendant/respondent and Abdulahi Ganduje (Ganduje) as second defendant/respondent asking an order of interim injunction restraining them or their privies from organising the congresses.

They also sought an order restraining the APC from accepting the ward congresses and from inaugurating them.

The case was filed on November 19, 2024, for the claimants by Emenike Ebete, Hycenth Okwukwu, and Chibuzo Chukwu, all of Binary Law Consult (Chambers) on Oromenike Street in D-Line area of Port Harcourt.

It is not clear how much effect this order will have because of many such court orders restraining party primaries or congresses that were rebuffed. The order restraining the PDP in Rivers State from conducting its congresses was not obeyed, yet the winners are carrying out functions.

The NWC-backed camp in Rivers State led by Tony Okocha is yet to react to the latest development.

Share