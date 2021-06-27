Andy Uba wins APC primary election in Anambra

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Andy Uba has defeated 13 other aspirants to emerge the party’s governorship candidate in the next November 6 election.

The chairman of the APC primary election panel and governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, announced the outcome of the poll at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, early on Sunday.

Uba emerged winner with 230,201 votes while his closest rival, Johnbosco Onunkwo who pulled a total of 28,746 votes.

The total vote cast was 348, 490.

The full results as announced by the election committee for each of the candidates are: Andy Uba – 230, 201; Chidozie Nwankwo – 21, 281; George Moghalu – 18,596; Paul Orajiaka – 4, 348; Geoff Onyejeagbu – 3, 414; and Azuka Okwuosa – 17,189.

Others are Nwokafor Daniel – 3,335; Ikoobasi Mokelu – 3,727; Kwebuike Ifeanyi – 1,466; Godwin Okonkwo – 5, 907; Ben Etiaba – 4,244; Onuwkwo John Bosco – 28, 746; Edozie Madu – 3,636 and Maxwell Okoye – 2,540

BusinessDay reports that the election committee adopted the open ballot mode also known as Option A4 to conduct the primary election.